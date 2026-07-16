Why Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao skipped Aamir Khan's wedding to Gauri Spratt; close friend reveals

New Delhi:

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's intimate wedding on July 5 was attended by their children, close friends and family, but the absence of his former wives, Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, sparked curiosity among fans. Now, Lagaan actor Amin Hajee, who shares a close bond with Aamir, has addressed the speculation and explained why the two were not part of the ceremony.

Aamir Khan's friend reveals why ex-wife didn't attend the wedding

Speaking to Rediff, Amin revealed that Kiran could not attend because she was out of the country. He said, "Kiran was in the UK at the time; Azad flew back for the wedding."

He also dismissed any speculation surrounding Reena's absence. According to Amin, not attending the wedding should not be interpreted as a sign of differences between the two. "I think some absences are natural. Sometimes giving people their space is also a gesture of love and respect. You don't want to make someone uncomfortable on such an important occasion."

Amin added that Aamir continues to share a warm and respectful relationship with both Reena and Kiran. He pointed out that the three continue to work together. "But they continue to share a healthy relationship. Through the Paani Foundation, Aamir, Satya (Satyajeet Bhatkal), Kiran, and Reena still work together professionally."

Recalling one such moment that reflected Aamir and Reena's bond, Amin shared how the actor stood by his former wife after the death of her father. "When Reena's father passed away, Aamir asked Kareem and me if we could help. Reena was travelling at the time, and Aamir stayed until the final rites."

What do Aamir's children call Gauri?

Aamir and Gauri tied the knot in a registered ceremony at the actor's Mumbai residence on July 5. The wedding was attended by a close circle of family members and longtime friends, including filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani and director Ashutosh Gowariker. According to Amin, the two-day celebration was kept private and intentionally stayed away from elaborate wedding traditions.

Amin also spoke about Gauri's son Quinn and how he has blended into Aamir's family. He also revealed that Aamir's children simply call her "Gauri", while five-year-old Quinn addresses the actor by his first name, "Aamir."

Also read: Aamir Khan reacts to 'love jihad' allegations: 'Neither Gauri, Kiran nor Reena converted their religion'