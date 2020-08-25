Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANARCHYOFTHEDECKCHAIR Vastu Tips: Place yellow colored candle in South-West direction. Here's why

In Vastu Shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash has already enlightened you about placing white colored candles in the northwest direction and today he talks about the northwest corner, ie, placing the candles in the southwest direction. According to Vastu Shastra, it is considered good to place yellow-colored candles in south-west direction.

Actually, the southwest direction is related to the earth element and the earth is related to the yellow color. Therefore, yellow candles should be used in southwest direction. Placing yellow candles in this direction keeps the liver system fine and relieves stomach problems. Also, the health of the mother also remains good.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage