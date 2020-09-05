Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ECHOVESTMENT Vastu Tips: Open windows and doors in East direction of the house. Here's why

In Vastu Shastra today, learn from Acharya Indu Prakash about opening windows and doors in the east direction in the morning. If there is a lack of positive energy in your house and the members of the family have a disheveled mind and don't have a mutual bond with each other, then a reason behind this may be the chaos in the east direction of your house.

Actually the east direction is the direction of energy because from this direction the sunlight comes in the morning. In such a situation, if you keep it dark in the east direction of your house during the day or keep your windows and doors closed, then you may face troubles without any reason. Even without wanting this, there will be estrangement in your family. Therefore, in the morning you should keep your house lightened up in the east direction, so you should keep the windows and doors of your house open.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage