Vastu Tips: Never keep these utensils at home, debt will increase

Never keep these utensils at home, debt will increase

Acharya Indu Prakash talks about broken utensils and octagonal mirrors in the house. According to Vastu Shastra, broken or cracked utensils should never be given kept in the house. Some people have a bad habit of not throwing old, broken, or waste things, but it is important to remove such things from the house. Eating or serving food in cracked utensils increases the impoverishment in the house, which often leads to taking loans. Also, apart from broken or cracked utensils, one should never use broken cots.

Also, to avoid debt and other kinds of troubles, an octagonal mirror, ie, the eight-cornered mirror should be placed on the north side of the house. Placing this kind of mirror at home gives many auspicious results. Therefore, do install an octagonal mirror today.