Rahul Dravid among contenders to take over as England's Test head coach after McCullum's departure: Report

New Delhi:

In a major development, the ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) announced that Brendon McCullum will step down as England’s Test head coach with immediate effect. He steps down from his role as the era of Bazball comes to an end after subpar results in the longest format of the game.

Furthermore, with McCullum’s departure, the search for England’s next Test head coach has begun as well. According to recent reports, former India batter Rahul Dravid has become a top contender to take over as the next England Test head coach.

A report by the Daily Telegraph mentioned that Dravid, alongside the likes of Andy Flower and Richard Dawson, are the top contenders to take over as England’s Test head coach. However, the report mentioned that Dravid has no desire to return to full-time coaching.

"Dravid has no desire to coach full-time, but the England Test job would allow him extended periods at home and the chance to help keep alive his favourite format of the game. England, at the very least, should gauge his interest," the report mentioned.

McCullum opened up on his time as England’s Test head coach

After his departure was confirmed, Brendon McCullum took centre stage and talked about how big an honour it has been to have coached England’s Test team. He talked about his desire to continue in the role but claimed that he was proud of everything that he achieved.

"I've absolutely loved coaching the Test side and I'm incredibly proud of what we've achieved together. Of course I'm gutted not to be continuing, but I respect the decision. My focus now is on giving everything I've got to the White Ball teams and helping England keep moving forward,” McCullum was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

Furthermore, the ECB’s chief executive, Richard Gould came forward and opened up on how McCullum breathed new life into England’s Test side. "Brendon breathed new life into England Men's Test team during an exciting period which saw some amazing victories, and we're grateful for all he has given to the role,” Richard Gould said.

Also Read: