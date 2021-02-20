Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRELOVED_JAPAN_IG Vastu Tips: Never keep these utensils at home, debt will increase

Acharya Indu Prakash talks about broken utensils and octagonal mirrors in the house. According to Vastu Shastra, broken and cracked utensils should never be given space in the house. Eating food in such utensils increases the impoverishment in the house, which often leads to taking loans. Also, apart from broken or cracked utensils, one should never use broken cots.

To avoid debt and other kinds of troubles, an octagonal mirror, ie, the eight-cornered mirror should be placed on the north side of the house. Placing this kind of mirror at home gives many auspicious results. Therefore, do install an octagonal mirror today.