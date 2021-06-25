Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Vastu Tips: Never build a basement at home, know why

Acharya Indu Prakash talks about constructing the basement in the house. Nowadays due to lack of space, most of the people have started getting basements constructed in their homes, but it is not considered good to get the basement constructed in the house according to Vastu.

Building a basement in the house has a negative effect because the basement is below the ground, due to which sunlight and fresh air do not reach here and there is a lack of positivity. Nevertheless, if it is very important for you to make a basement in the house, then pay attention to some things.

It is better to build a basement in only one part of the house than to build a basement in the entire part of the house. It is auspicious to construct the basement in the east or north direction of the land and its door should also face in such a way that it opens towards east or north direction.