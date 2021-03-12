Image Source : IMAGE SOURCE : FREEPIK Vastu Tips: Keeping Venus related things with things of Mercury, Saturn will keep architecture good

In Vastu Shastra, today learn about planet Venus from Acharya Indu Prakash. What relation does Venus have with other planets, then tell you that Mercury and Saturn are friends for Venus, Mars and Guru are the same, while Sun and Moon enemies are the same. According to this, you can easily keep things related to Venus such as curd, camphor, fragrant things etc. with Mercury and Saturn.

Also, things related to Mars and Guru can also be kept with Venus related things, but keep in mind that even if you keep the things of Guru and Venus together, you must maintain a slight distance in them, because for the Guru Venus is the enemy.

So keeping all these things in mind, you will get a lot of benefit by keeping the things of the respective planets in the right place.