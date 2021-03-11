Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vastu Tips: Keeping things of Jupiter with Sun, Moon and Mars related things will keep architecture intact

In Vastu Shastra today, learn from Acharya Indu Prakash about the relation of Dev Guru Jupiter with other planets. Let me tell you that Jupiter, that is, Sun for the Guru, the Moon and Mars is a friend, Saturn is even, while Mercury and Venus are enemies.

According to this, the Guru will get immense benefits from the things of Sun, Moon and Mars, while things of Saturn will get relatively less benefit.

Apart from this, keeping the things of Mercury and Venus with the things of the Guru should avoid. But let me also tell you here that even though Mercury and Venus enemies are the same for Guru, but for Mercury and Venus, Guru is the same. Therefore, you should do the placement of things keeping in mind all these things.