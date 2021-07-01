Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIEWCARIBBEANVILLAS Vastu Tips: Keep these things in mind while building hotel, otherwise there will be huge loss

Today in Vastu Shastra, know about the hotel or restaurant from Acharya Indu Prakash. In today's time, there are lines of hotels lying on the side of the roads in big cities. Somewhere it is three-star and somewhere five-star. Even small towns and villages are no longer untouched by their hordes. But while constructing them, it is very important to take care of some things according to Vastu.

If the rules of Vastu are not followed, then all your hard work can be ruined, you may have to suffer loss in business. So first of all we are telling you about the choice of land in the right size for the hotel. For any construction, first of all the land is selected.

According to Vastu Shastra, it is best to choose rectangular or square shaped land for hotel construction.

The hotel should be constructed in such a way that its height should be slightly more towards the south-west direction than the north-east direction.