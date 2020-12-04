Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KOUDAI_F_0818 Vastu Tips: Keep these things in mind when buying a wind chime

In Vastu Shastra, learn from Acharya Indu Prakash about the sounds of the wind chime. Along with the shape of the wind chime, its sound also matters a lot. Sound and good luck have a direct relationship. The sweeter the sound of the wind chime, the faster the entry of good luck into the house. Also, positive energy is also maintained among the members of the household.

Windchime is also a good option to give as a gift to someone. You can give it as a gift to your partner, lovemate or spouse. This will give him immense pleasure, but its sound should be kept in mind while buying a wind chime. Many types of wind chimes are easily available in the market nowadays, which are very beautiful in appearance, but the sound produced from them is stinging to the ears and many are without sound as well. Therefore, when purchasing a wind chime, you must take care of its sound.