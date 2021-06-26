Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vastu Tips: Keep these things in mind before constructing a basement at home

Know about the basement in the house today in Vastu Shastra. Although it is considered inauspicious to build a basement in the house, but still, if you are getting it built, then keep some things in mind. First of all, you must be building the basement for some reason, but the basement should never be used for residence. Doing so, can adversely affect your health.

Apart from this, the ceiling of the basement should be made 9 to 10 feet high so that the basement is not completely underground and windows should be made in the east direction towards the top, so that the flow of light and air remains. It is good to get pink or green color inside the basement, while black and red color should not be done at all.