Vastu Tips: Put Goddess Lakshmi's photo on vault

Keep financial crisis at bay by placing Goddess Lakshmi's photo on the door of your vault.

India TV Lifestyle Desk India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 03, 2020 7:35 IST
vastu tips

Goddess Lakshmi's photo should be placed on the door of the vault

In today's Vastu segment, Acharya Indu Prakash will give you tips to increase money in your house. A beautiful photo of Goddess Lakshmi on the door of the vault can help you to prosper financially. However, there are a few aspects that you should take care of. Goddess Laskhmi should be in a sitting position in the photo. Also, there should be an elephant with his raised two trunks. 

Placing such a photo on the vault of your house will keep financial crisis at bay. In addition, the room in which the vault is kept should be painted light cream colour.

