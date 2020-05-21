Image Source : INSTRARAM / TINKA7777 Vastu tips for home: Putting up picture or painting of a running horse is auspicious but certain rules apply

Vastu shastra is an ancient Indian science which is considered to bring wealth, happiness and health. Everything in universe has a certain level of energy with them which they release and Vastu Shastra, with its irrevocable logic, defines the same.In today's Vastu Shastra, Acharya Indu Praskash talks about how putting up a picture or painting of a running horse at home brings positivity. It is also believed that Horse painting in your home leads to financial stability in your life.

Running horse signifies success and power. According to Vastu, a horse represents endurance, speed and courage. However, you should keep in mind that the picture of the horse must be running that too in front direction.

