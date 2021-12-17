Vastu Tips: Doing this will end fights in house, every problem will go away

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

There is love between the elders and the little ones in the house, harmony is maintained in the family, every kind of comfort and convenience keeps on developing on its own in that house. But in a house where there are fights and quarrels every day, there is a rift over some or the other matter, there is a heap of troubles. You can adopt these Vastu measures to avoid such problems.

Crystal ball can help you to avoid problems and create a mutual understanding in the family. Keep this crystal ball in the living room or hall of your home. It absorbs the negative energy around it and transmits positive energy.

If you are having a rift with your partner, then keep a crystal ball in your bedroom and rotate it clockwise three times a day. It will bring sweetness in your relationship.