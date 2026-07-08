Akanksha Chaudhary takes a dig at Shilpa Shinde's BB 11 win in Lock Upp 2: 'Pichla show rotiyaan bel ke…'

New Delhi:

Netflix's reality show Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is getting more intense with each episode. Recently, the makers introduced TV actress Shilpa Shinde as the show's first wildcard contestant, and she has already found herself at the centre of several arguments inside the house.

As seen in the latest promo released by Netflix, Akanksha Chaudhary is seen locking horns with Shilpa Shinde in the upcoming episode, taking a dig at her over her Bigg Boss 11 win after her heated fight with Shreya Kalra.

Akanksha Chaudhary takes a dig at Shilpa Shinde's BB 11 win in Lock Upp 2

According to the latest promo, tensions between Akanksha and Shreya continue over the access card power, which allows Shreya to control Akanksha's food. The argument escalates when Shreya demands an apology, but Akanksha refuses. When Akanksha tries to place a food order through Digital Canteen, Shreya stops her, which leads to a massive verbal argument between them. Shreya warns her, "Don't touch me again! I will slap you," while Akanksha fires back, asking her not to hit her and warning that she would "ruin" Shreya's game if things went further.

Contestants including Akanksha Chamola, Varun Yadav and Madhuri Jain Grover step in to separate the two as the argument escalates.

Later, Akanksha was seen taking a dig at Shilpa Shinde's victory in Bigg Boss Season 11, saying, "Pichla show mein rotiyaan bailte bailte show jeete the, yahan rotiyaan bailne waala system nahi hai madam" (You won your previous show by making rotis. But that strategy won't work here because there's no system of making rotis on this show, ma'am).

After this, Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi try to calm Akanksha down, reminding her that Shilpa is a senior artist. However, Akanksha refuses to back down and says, "Bhaad mei jaaye seniority Harshad" ("To hell with seniority, Harshad), with Yogesh joining in, adding, "koi bhi hoga senior artist apne ghar par hoga" (They may be a senior artist at their own home, but that doesn't matter here).

In another moment, Akanksha is seen pouring water on a few contestants' beds, adding to the growing chaos inside the jail.

Hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa streams now on Netflix, every Saturday to Thursday at 8 pm.

Also Read: Shilpa Shinde enters Lock Upp 2 as first wild card, clashes with Shivangi Joshi | Video