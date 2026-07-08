From fake donation receipts to stolen offerings, Ayodhya Temple probe uncovers fresh fraud

Ayodhya:

The investigation into the alleged theft of offerings at the Ayodhya Ram Temple continues to gather momentum, with fresh revelations emerging as the probe deepens. Investigators have now uncovered an alleged fake receipt racket linked to the temple, with accused individuals suspected of issuing forged donation receipts to collect money from devotees.

According to police sources, a counterfeit receipt book bearing the name of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has been recovered at the instance of the accused. During interrogation, the suspects allegedly admitted that they not only siphoned off temple offerings but also used fake receipts to collect donations from devotees under the guise of official contributions.

Verification underway to determine scale of fraud

Police sources said the recovered receipt books appear to be old versions associated with the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra. Investigators believe the accused would issue these receipts whenever devotees expressed a desire to make donations, creating the impression that the contributions were being officially acknowledged.

The alleged racket involved several accused, including Tinnu Yadav, Lav Kush Mishra, Karunesh Pandey and Anukalp Mishra, along with others who have already been arrested. Authorities are now verifying the authenticity and origin of the recovered receipts to determine the scale of the alleged fraud.

Police take accused on remand to recover evidence

The Ayodhya Police have intensified the investigation by taking three accused—Anukalp Mishra, Lav Kush Mishra and Karunesh Pandey—out of jail on remand. On Wednesday, the trio was taken to various locations linked to them in an effort to recover evidence related to the alleged theft of temple offerings.

Investigators are also examining financial transactions, including money deposited in bank accounts, and questioning the accused about assets allegedly acquired using the misappropriated funds. Police are probing whether the accused purchased land, vehicles and other properties with the proceeds of the alleged theft.

The investigation has also turned its focus to properties recently acquired by Anukalp Mishra. Police are expected to question him regarding his newly purchased house and vehicle, with searches likely if deemed necessary.

Earlier, investigators questioned five accused inside the jail, a round of interrogation that reportedly yielded crucial leads. Based on those findings, police have now taken the three accused into custody for further questioning as they attempt to unravel the full extent of the alleged temple donation and offering scam.

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