Vastu Tips: Do this work immediately after offering Bhog to God to avoid bad effect

Know from Acharya Indu Prakash in Vastu Shastra today about offerings or naivedya in worship. In any puja, prasad or naivedya is offered to the deity. But what should be done with that prasad later i.e. after it is offered - it should be eaten, it should be thrown, it should be left lying like that and one more thing in which vessel should the prasad be offered? Because all these things have a direct effect on the house.

According to Vastu, Naivedya should be offered in metal, i.e. gold, silver or copper, stone, sacrificial wood or earthen pot. The offered naivedya is immediately purified and should be picked up immediately. Prasad should be eaten and distributed as far as possible.

Naivedya lying near the deity releases negative energy. The Prasad should be immediately picked up by offering it to the deity. If this is not done, it is said that the powers named Vishwakasen, Chandeshwar, Chandanshu and Chandali would come.