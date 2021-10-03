Follow us on Image Source : PEXELS.COM Vastu Tips: Do not use this colour even by mistake in dining room

Today in Vastu Shastra, know about the color of the dining room i.e. the dining room. After all, what should be the color of the dining room according to Vastu. Like other parts of the house, the dining room also has its own importance, because the dining room is a place where all the members of the house sit and eat together. Therefore, while painting the dining room, special care should be taken of Vastu Shastra.

According to Vastu Shastra, such a color should be used in the dining room, which is helpful in keeping all the members of the house connected. Sometimes important decisions are also taken during the meal, because everyone is together at that time, so it is very important to take care of the colors.

According to Vastu, light green, pink, sky blue, orange, cream or light yellow color is best in the dining room. Looking at light colors, there is joy in the minds of those who eat food, but keep in mind that you should avoid getting black color in the dining room.

This was discussed in Vastu Shastra about the color of the dining room ie the dining room. Hope you will definitely fix the Vastu of your house by adopting these Vastu tips.