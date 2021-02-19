Vastu Tips: Build temple in northeast direction at home. Here's why

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/WOODENSTREET Vastu Tips: Build temple in northeast direction at home

In Vastu Shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash shares about the connection of debt to the temple in the house. According to Vastu Shastra, it is considered best to build the temple in the northeast direction. However, one thing should be kept in mind that while constructing the temple in this direction, do not put a stone slab under the place of worship. Otherwise, you may get entangled in big debts.

Instead of stone, you can build a wooden slab or a separate wooden temple. But keep in mind that the wooden temple should not be completely adjacent to the wall, get the temple constructed only by separating it a little from the wall.

If you are constructing a wooden temple in the north-east direction, then make sure that you get round legs or stand under the temple.