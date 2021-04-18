Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MS_INCI Vastu Shastra: Know what elements are a must in your 'hawan samagri'

Today's discussion in Vastu Shastra will discuss Shakalya i.e. Havan material. Yajna is the fire element of the house, the fire, the burning of anything in it has a direct effect on the vibration of the house, on the Vastu of the house. Nowadays people usually bring incense from the market. It is better that you buy sesame, barley, guggul, etc. and perform havan in it. So note that sesame seeds should be twice as much as barley.

Other smooth and aromatic ingredients should be equal to barley. Similarly, there is different evidence of the sacrifice of different things. All of this because only by mixing things in a certain amount, their necessary chemical reaction take place.

Due to this, the architecture of the house is positively affected. This was discussed in Vastu Shastra today about Havan material, Hopefully, you will definitely get a benefit by adopting these Vastu tips.