Vastu Shastra: Keep these things in mind while keeping the dining table to avoid stomach diseases

In Vastu Shastra, today learn from Acharya Indu Prakash about some appliances kept in the kitchen. In the kitchen, the mixer, grinder, and toaster can be placed anywhere from the southeast corner to the southwest corner, to a distance equal to half of the distance between southwest to west, but the dough kneader from the east South-East and South-East to South should be kept in the middle of such distance.

If we talk about the direction of the washed utensils, then after washing, the utensils should be dried and kept in the north direction and the utensils for food should be picked from the north direction while eating.

The dining table should be inside the kitchen as much as possible. The reason for this is that eating food while sitting in the kitchen does not give the ill effects of Rahu. Fire ignites in the kitchen. Agni is Mars, Mars is the Mahavat, Rahu is the elephant and the elephant on which the Mahavat is seated remains under elephant control. Being in control of Rahu, the problems of acidity, gas and confusions are solved by themselves. The level of knowledge of human beings increases, travels abroad, information communication becomes better and human progress continuously.