Use pyramid to curb vastu defects in the house

Saturday, January 25, 2020
     
As per vastu shastra, pyramid helps in keeping negative energies at bay, thus, facilitating prosperity in the house.

India TV Lifestyle Desk India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 25, 2020 10:02 IST
Know how pyramid can be used to curb vastu defects in the house

Placing a pyramid can help curb vastu defects in the house. It is important to place them in a specific location for the best results. Pyramids are said to be energized instruments. They have their own power. Hence, they keep negative energies at bay, thus, facilitating prosperity in the house. If the sides of the plot of your house are not parallel to the main directions, then 9, 36, 54 or 81 pyramid will be able to help you. Vithi Shool Dosha can also be removed using 9 pyramid.

