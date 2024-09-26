World Tourism Day 2024: 5 best places to visit in Georgia, the host country

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL 5 best places to visit in Georgia

The host country of World Tourism Day this year is Georgia. This small country has been gaining popularity among travellers in recent years. It is situated at the crossroads of Europe and Asia. It is a must-visit destination for any avid traveller because of its rich history, warm hospitality and diverse landscapes. World Tourism Day is celebrated every year on September 27.

Significance of World Tourism Day 2024

The UN states: “Tourism, often highlighted for its role in economic development, also plays a significant role in fostering peace. On a global level, where nations are interconnected and interdependent, Tourism, an industry made by people and for people, emerges as a compelling and dynamic force to defy stereotypes and challenge prejudices.”

The theme of World Tourism Day 2024

The theme of World Tourism Day 2024 is "Tourism and Peace".

The UN mentions: “World Tourism Day 2024, under the theme "Tourism and Peace", wants to highlight the vital role of this sector in fostering peace and understanding between nations and cultures and in supporting reconciliation processes.”

Now, let's take a closer look at the top five places to visit in Georgia.

Tbilisi - The Capital City

Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, is a historical city which is more than 1500 years old with traces back to the 5th century. The city reflects the old world charm with modernity.

Svaneti - The Land of Tower Houses

Svaneti stretches in the northwest part of Georgia, boasting a stunning territory of tower houses and incomparable mountain ranges. The UNESCO World Heritage Site covers some of Europe's highest-inhabited villages. One must visit Ushguli, whose tower houses of the medieval period are built into the skyline and Mount Shkhara forms a breathtaking view.

Kakheti - Land of Wine

Georgia is home to the land where wine was born, and no visit here would be considered complete without a journey to Kakheti, a wine region in Georgia. Here, there are hundreds of wineries, each offering different flavours and experiences.

Batumi - The Coastal Gem

Batumi is another beach resort city located along the Black Sea shore and is the country's second-largest. It is known for its nightlife, modern buildings and palm-lined boulevards.

Vardzia - The Cave City

Last but not least, Vardzia is for any history enthusiast and nature lover too. It's a city of caves dating back to the 12th century. It was a fortress and monastery as well as for thousands residing within its walls.

