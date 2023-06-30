Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK World Asteroid Day 2023: Five spectacular asteroid-struck places on Earth

Today, June 30th, marks World Asteroid Day. Asteroids are a constant reminder of the dangers posed by space rocks and the destructive potential they possess. Every year, we take time on this day to reflect on how our planet has been shaped by these mysterious and powerful objects. There are several spectacular asteroid impact sites on Earth. These sites provide us with valuable insight into how asteroids have shaped our planet over the course of its history. From the barren deserts of Arizona to the bucolic hills of Germany, each site has its own unique story to tell.

Meteor Crater

Let’s start off in north central Arizona in the desolate, sun-baked plain known as Meteor Crater. It is estimated that some 50,000 years ago a large meteorite, approximately 150 feet in diameter, slammed into the earth at a speed of 45,000 mph. The force of the impact created a crater almost a mile wide and 550 feet deep. Today, it is one of the best-preserved impact sites on Earth and is renowned for its spectacular views and stunning rock formations.

Ries Crater

Next up is the Ries Crater in southern Germany. This ancient crater was formed some 15 million years ago by an asteroid measuring almost a mile in diameter that struck the Earth with tremendous force. The crater is over 25 miles wide and its sheer size and beauty make it one of the most significant asteroid impact sites on Earth. Its gently rolling hills are a reminder of the tremendous destructive power of these celestial objects.

Popigai Crater

In northern Russia, we find the Popigai Crater which is estimated to have been created 35 million years ago by an asteroid some 5 miles across. This massive crater covers over 20 square miles and is one of the largest known impact sites on Earth. The impact created a layer of diamonds three feet thick that can still be found in the area today.

Mjølnir Crater

Moving on to Europe we come to Mjølnir crater located in northern Norway. This crater was created about 3 million years ago and measures about 10 miles wide. It has an unmistakable horseshoe shape that points directly towards Thor’s hammer, an iconic symbol in Norse mythology that was believed to have been forged by the Norse god himself from an asteroid that fell from the heavens.

L’Aiguille du Midi

Last but not least we come to L’Aiguille du Midi in the French Alps. This mountain peak was formed when an asteroid some 6 miles across struck the earth about 10 million years ago. The impact created an immense crater that was slowly filled with sediments over time resulting in the spectacular mountain peak that stands here today.

