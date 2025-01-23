What is tourist tax? 6 common types of taxes to watch out for, know things to keep in mind

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Tourist Tax: 6 common types of taxes to watch out for.

Direct or indirect taxes are something that adds to the cost of your trip, which is why one needs to plan the trip wisely. Likewise, you should be aware that you have to pay tourist tax in some places in addition to the fees you pay for your visa and other things.

What is a tourist tax?

The main goal of the tourist tax is to reduce the negative effects of tourism like over-tourism that often leads to environmental degradation. The tourist tax is also important to maintain the city's infrastructure and it is also a way to give it back to the local economy.

Tourist tax is not a new concept, many cities around the world like Amsterdam, Venice and Bhutan have been charging tourists for years.

A few days back Edinburgh announced a 5% mandatory tourist tax that will come into effect from July 2026. Bali provincial government confirmed in December 2024 that it's going to punish travellers who fail to pay the tourism tax. Russia also introduced a new tourist tax starting January 1, 2025, while there are reports that Thailand may reintroduce the INR 750 tourist tax soon.

6 common types of taxes to watch out for:

Accommodation taxes ( This is charged per night on hotel stays)

Entry fees (Applied on arrival, either for visiting a destination or for entering a specific country)

Day-trip taxes (Applied to visitors who don't stay overnight)

Tourist card fees (Often included in travel packages, required for visitors in certain countries)

Environmental fees (Charged for preserving natural parks and attractions)

Departure fees (Added to flight or ship tickets when leaving a country)

Things to keep in mind

When you are visiting a particular destination, it is always important to do proper research like check if your accommodation includes taxes in the quoted price or whether they will added during check-in or not.

At times departure charges may appear as hidden charges; thus, it is essential to learn about the taxes included in flight or ship tickets.

Always check for local rules as for day-tripper or entry, taxes may apply even if you are passing through a short period.

