What is the difference between Adi Kailash and Mount Kailash? Know how these two mountains are different The journey to Kailash Mansarovar is one of the most sacred journeys for Hindus, also for other religions. It is said that whoever visits Kailash once attains salvation. However, people are confused about the journey to Mount Kailash and Adi Kailash. Know what the difference is between the two.

New Delhi:

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is one of the biggest religious journeys. Everyone wants to go on this journey at least once. Registration for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is going to start from July 2025. If you are also planning to be a part of this journey, then you should know some things about Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. People have many questions in their minds about Kailash Mansarovar and Adi Kailash. Some people are also very confused about this journey. Many times, people consider these two as one, but they are not. Adi Kailash and Mount Kailash are in different places. They both look alike, but their journeys are different. Let us know about the two Kailashes of the earth whose names are the same, but where does Lord Shiva reside?

How are Mount Kailash and Adi Kailash different?

According to Hindu beliefs, Lord Shiva lives in Kailash with Goddess Parvati. This mountain is mysterious in itself because, to date, no one has been able to climb it. Mount Kailash is in China, due to which this journey was banned five years ago. China occupied the Kailash Mansarovar shrine in 1962. Mount Kailash is located at an altitude of 6638 meters (21778 feet). Adi Kailash is located in the last village of the Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand. Thus, to go to Adi Kailash, you neither need a visa nor to cross the India-China border; you can easily visit Adi Kailash. Adi Kailash and Mount Kailash are part of Panch Kailash. If you do not have a visa, then you can visit Adi Kailash.

PM Modi meditated at Adi Kailash

Adi Kailash has become quite famous in the last few years. Especially when Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Adi Kailash in the year 2023. He had worshipped in the Shiva temple in Adi Kailash as well as meditated sitting on the banks of Parvati Sarovar. He also shared pictures of it on social media.

Mythological belief of Adi Kailash

According to mythological beliefs, Lord Shiva and Mother Parvati reside at Mount Kailash and Adi Kailash. Those who cannot go to Mount Kailash visit Adi Kailash. However, this time, during the journey to Kailash Mansarovar, you will also get to visit Adi Kailash, Mansarovar, Parvati Lake and Gauri Kund, and Mount Kailash.

ALSO READ: Where is Manimahesh Kailash? Like Mansarovar, this holy lake is special for pilgrims too