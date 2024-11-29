What is Blue Zone? Know where are these places on earth and how people lived here for 100 years

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL What is Blue Zone? Where are these places on earth?

There are 5 places on earth where people live for an average of 100 years. In 2004, researchers Gianni Pesce and Michael Pollan discovered a place named Sardinia in the Nuoro province in Italy. It was said that the average age of people living here is around 100 years. Whereas this does not happen in other places. After this, Dan Buettner included four new places in the Blue Zone. The people here were found to have similarities with the people of Sardinia. The people living here have almost no lifestyle-related diseases. People here easily live more than 100 years even without medicine.

These are the 5 blue zones of the world

Researchers Gianni Pesce, Michael Pollan, and Dan Buettner have identified 5 such places on Earth which are called Blue Zones. These places include Ikaria in Greece, Sardinia in Italy, Okinawa in Japan, Loma Linda in America, and Nayayo in Costa Rica.

Singapore becomes the new Blue Zone

Now Singapore has been declared the new Blue Zone. The number of people living 100 years in Singapore doubled in 10 years from 2010-2020. Due to this Singapore is going to be named the sixth "Blue Zone" of the world in August 2023. However, the government and the investors there have a big role in this happening in Singapore. This is the reason why some people do not consider Singapore a Blue Zone. The Blue Zone was discovered and invented by National Geographic journalist Dan Buettner, who claimed to identify areas where people live a long and healthy life due to culture, lifestyle, diet, and community.

How do people live in the Blue Zone for 100 years?

According to scientists, your genes contribute 20 to 30 percent to your healthy life. After this, important things like environment, food, and lifestyle determine your life. Based on these rules, people living in the Blue Zone have a longer lifespan. People living in the Blue Zone live a very simple life. These people eat completely vegetarian food and stay away from meat and fish. Although some people eat animal products once a week. But most people's diet includes 95 percent plant-based food. These people eat whole grains, colorful fruits, and vegetables. They eat seasonal food and stay away from adulteration. This is the reason why people living here have almost no diseases like obesity, heart disease, or diabetes.

