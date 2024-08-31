Want to make your hotel stay unforgettable? Know these 5 insider hacks

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Make your hotel stay unforgettable with these 5 hacks

When it comes to travelling, a memorable hotel stay can make all the difference. Whether you're on a business trip or a vacation, the right accommodations can elevate your experience from ordinary to extraordinary. To ensure your next hotel stay is truly unforgettable, here are five insider hacks and tips that seasoned travellers swear by.

Book directly with the hotel for the best deals

While third-party booking sites often promise the best prices, seasoned travellers know that booking directly through the hotel's website can yield even better deals. Hotels frequently offer special promotions, loyalty points, or perks such as free breakfast, room upgrades, or late check-outs to those who book directly. Additionally, direct bookings make it easier to address any special requests or preferences you may have, ensuring a more personalised stay.

Pack a universal power adapter

Travelling to multiple countries can be a hassle when dealing with different power outlets and plugs. A universal power adapter can save you from the frustration of searching for compatible adapters in foreign lands. This handy tool ensures you can charge your devices seamlessly, no matter where you go.

Utilise room service beyond meals

Room service isn't just for dining in. Many hotels offer additional room service amenities, such as laundry services, ironing, or even packing assistance. These services can be a lifesaver, especially if you're short on time or prefer to relax in your room.

Ask for upgrades

It never hurts to ask. If you're a loyal customer or have a special occasion coming up, don't be afraid to inquire about room upgrades. Hotels often have the flexibility to upgrade your room, especially during off-peak seasons or if they have available rooms.

Take advantage of hotel amenities

Many hotels offer a variety of amenities that can enhance your stay. From fitness centres and swimming pools to spas and business centres, these amenities can provide relaxation, entertainment, or even productivity. Take advantage of these offerings to make your stay more enjoyable.

