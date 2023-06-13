Top scuba-diving destinations in India for the aquatic souls

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NERJADIVING Top scuba-diving destinations in India

Scuba divers will find an exquisite world under the waves in India, thanks to its vast coastline and different marine ecosystems. The country's scuba diving options range from coral reefs filled with colourful marine life to historic ruins and pure blue waters. India has much to offer, whether you're a seasoned diver or a newbie eager to embark on an underwater adventure. Let's take a look at some of the best scuba diving spots in India.



Andaman and Nicobar Islands:

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands, which are located in the Bay of Bengal, are known for their pristine beaches and unspoiled marine life. Havelock Island, Neil Island, and Port Blair are among the islands with excellent scuba diving options. The surrounding crystal-clear waters are home to vivid coral reefs, unusual fish species, and even larger marine creatures like manta rays and sharks. Barracuda City, The Wall, and Johnny's Gorge are all popular diving locations.

Lakshadweep Islands:

Situated off the southwestern coast of India, the underwater world here is a paradise for scuba divers, with its abundant marine life and coral gardens. Popular dive locations include Kadmat Island, Agatti Island, and Bangaram Island, which have magnificent dive sites such as Manta Point, Shark Alley, and Turtle Reef. Lakshadweep diving is a one-of-a-kind experience that allows you to explore pristine coral atolls and encounter rare species such as turtles, moray eels, and reef sharks.

Goa:

Goa is well-known for its bustling nightlife and sandy beaches, but it is also a popular scuba diving destination. The quiet and warm Arabian Sea is ideal for both rookie and expert divers. Divers can explore the underwater sceneries near Grande Island and Bat Island, which include rocky pinnacles, shipwrecks, and colourful reefs. Angelfish, butterflyfish, parrotfish, and seahorses are among the aquatic creatures found here. Furthermore, Goa has great training facilities for people interested in learning to scuba dive.

Pondicherry:

Pondicherry, a former French colony on India's southern coast, is becoming a renowned scuba diving destination. Divers from all over the world visit Temple Reef, The Hole, and Aravind's Wall, which are all located in the town's coastal waters. Pondicherry has both natural and artificial coral reefs, which were developed as part of conservation efforts. Divers can see lionfish, triggerfish, nudibranchs, and even whale sharks.

Netrani Island:

Netrani Island, located off the coast of Karnataka, is a hidden gem for scuba divers. This little, heart-shaped island is surrounded by pristine waters and has a thriving marine life. Dive around Netrani Island to see colourful corals, schools of fish, and exotic creatures like frogfish and ghost pipefish.



From the spectacular coral reefs of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands to the unspoiled underwater world of the Lakshadweep Islands. Exploring shipwrecks or swimming with lovely sea turtles, India's scuba diving locations will enchant you.

