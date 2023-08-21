Srinagar's Tulip Garden enters record books with 1.5 million flowers: Lesser-known facts about it

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER These are the lesser-known facts about Srinagar's Tulip Garden.

Srinagar’s Tulip Garden has entered the World Book of Records (UK) with the blooming of 1.5 million tulips in one season, making it the largest tulip garden in Asia. Located in the foothills of the Zabarwan Range, this picturesque garden is home to more than sixty varieties of tulips, ranging in shades from white to magenta. It’s also the perfect place to take in the stunning views of the snow-capped mountains.

But did you know that Srinagar’s Tulip Garden is much more than just a pretty sight? Here are some lesser-known facts about this unique garden.

First, the garden is part of a more prominent festival called Tulip Mania. This festival was started by the government of Jammu and Kashmir to promote tourism in Srinagar. The aim was to turn Srinagar into a major tourist destination and to create jobs in the tourism industry. As part of this project, tulips were planted across different areas of Srinagar.

Second, the garden has a huge variety of tulip species. In addition to the more than 60 varieties that are currently flowering, there are many others that can be seen during the summer months. These include new hybrids and even some rare species.

Third, the Tulip Garden is not just about flowers. It also has a rich cultural heritage. The garden is home to many ancient monuments such as Hari Parbat Fort, which was built by Mughal Emperor Akbar in 1590. There are also several tombs and shrines that are worth visiting for their historic and religious significance.

Finally, the Tulip Garden is also home to many birds and animals. Visitors can spot several species of birds such as common cuckoos, parakeets and kingfishers. The garden also provides a habitat for some rare species such as black-necked cranes and spotted owlets.

With its stunning views, rich cultural heritage and diverse range of flora and fauna, Srinagar’s Tulip Garden is truly a sight to behold! It’s no wonder that this garden has now entered the record books for its sheer number of flowers. But there’s much more to this garden than just its blooms - it’s a treasure trove of beauty and culture that needs to be explored!

Read More Travel News