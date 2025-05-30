Om Parvat is the main stop of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, know its importance and religious beliefs During the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, there are many religious places in between. One of these is Om Parvat. In this article, we will give you information about this mountain.

The final week of June in 2025 will mark the beginning of the sacred pilgrimage to Kailash Mansarovar. Devotees have the opportunity to visit numerous additional sites of worship along the way; Om Parvat is among them. During the trip, this mountain can be seen from Nabhidang in Uttarakhand. This mountain is naturally inscribed with Om, which surprises the devotees who come here. Tell us about the beliefs around Om Parvat, its significance, and how far it is from Kailash Parvat.

Om Parvat

This mountain falls under the Dharchula tehsil of the Kumaon division of Uttarakhand. Its height is 5,900 meters above sea level. Pilgrims going to Kailash Mansarovar can see it from Nabhidhang. The distance from Om Parvat to Kailash Mansarovar is about 85 kilometres.

Religious beliefs and significance related to Om Parvat

Om is written naturally on the snow on Om Parvat. People consider it a miracle of Lord Shiva because the 'Om' mantra is associated with Lord Shiva; it is the seed syllable of Lord Shiva. Being the main stop of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, its religious importance increases even more. Seeing the miracle of nature on this mountain, the fatigue of the devotees goes away, and the courage to travel further increases. If the local people are to be believed, Lord Shiva himself has written Om on the mountain. At the same time, the devotees who see Om Parvat here believe that seeing it increases their faith in God. According to a belief related to Om Parvat, hundreds of sages and saints had performed penance here in ancient times, which is why it has great importance from a spiritual and religious point of view.

Om Parvat is the centre of spiritual energy

There is a belief about Om Parvat that it transmits special spiritual energy; this energy makes the entire environment as well as the travellers pure. Many people also get a divine experience by going near this mountain. At the same time, by meditating facing this mountain, one experiences mental peace. Due to which the seekers and travellers get mental peace and a divine experience.

