North Kashmir's LoC vicinity becomes a captivating tourist hotspot

North Kashmir's LoC vicinity has recently become a captivating tourist hotspot. Although the Line of Control (LoC) has always been a notorious and disputed border, the stunning beauty of the area and the unique culture of the locals have been a major draw for tourists.

The region is filled with breathtaking views of snow-capped mountains, lush greenery, and mesmerizing sunsets that take your breath away. There are also several beautiful lakes and rivers in the vicinity, such as the Wular Lake and the Jhelum River, that offer travellers an unforgettable experience.

According to ANI reports, the Jammu and Kashmir government, in collaboration with the Department of Tourism, has thrown open the doors to numerous areas nestled in close proximity to the LoC.

This welcome move has not only unveiled the untouched natural beauty of locations like Keran, Gurez, Tangdhar, Machil, and Bangus but also extended a rare opportunity for visitors to witness firsthand the geographical boundary that separates the two nations. This transformation has been a long time coming, and its impact has been nothing short of awe-inspiring.

The culture of North Kashmir is unique and captivating. Pashmina shawls, carpets, wooden artefacts, and jewellery made from semi-precious stones are all popular souvenirs for visitors. The local cuisine is also very diverse, with succulent dishes such as meat-stuffed Naan bread and spicy Rogan Josh being the most popular.

For those who are looking for an adventurous experience, there are many trekking spots in North Kashmir. The region is also home to several wildlife sanctuaries such as the Kishtwar National Park and the Gulmarg Wildlife Sanctuary, which are ideal for wildlife enthusiasts.

The growing tourism industry in North Kashmir has not only brought a lot of economic prosperity to the region but also provided employment opportunities to the locals. Hotels, restaurants, tour operators, and workshops have all sprung up in recent years to cater to the needs of tourists.

Bilal Ahmed, a resident of Machil, spoke about the positive change brought about by the surge in tourism. He said, "Our lives have improved significantly with the increase in visitors. We are able to showcase our rich culture and traditions, while also benefiting from the economic opportunities that tourism brings."

Despite its turbulent past, North Kashmir is now slowly becoming a paradise for tourists. Its stunning natural beauty and unique culture have made it an ideal destination for travelers looking for an unforgettable experience.

If you are looking for a unique holiday destination with stunning landscapes and rich culture, North Kashmir's LoC vicinity should definitely be at the top of your list.

