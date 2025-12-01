From scrap to sanctuary: Noida unveils its waste-to-wildlife 'jungle trail', know entry fee and more Noida’s new Waste-to-Wildlife Park features a jungle trail built entirely from recycled scrap. Discover how waste has been transformed into wildlife art and a unique, eco-friendly attraction.

In Noida’s Sector 94, close to the Mahamaya Flyover, a remarkable project has turned hundreds of tonnes of discarded waste into a vibrant wildlife-themed park. The Jungle Trail isn’t a zoo with cages; instead, it is a “waste-to-wildlife” park, where animal sculptures, lions, elephants, camels, polar creatures, and even dinosaurs are lovingly crafted from scrap metal, old mechanical parts, and other discarded materials.

Spread across roughly 18–20 acres (depending on source), the park is designed to show how a barren, unused or wasted urban space can transform into something magical, a spot for leisure, for families, for imagination… and for learning.

What Makes It Special: Sustainability Meets Creativity

Upcycled Art - Approximately 500 Tonnes of Scrap Metal, including Scrap Iron and Waste Materials, are Used in the Park to Create Animal Sculptures, Benches, Light Posts, Gazebos, etc. All objects are created using Reclaimed or Repurposed Materials such as Chains, Rods, Nuts, Bolts, Old Fuel Tanks and many more.

Global Wildlife Located Locally - The sculptures represent the animals of the World, from the African Savanna to the Asian Jungle, Polar Bears to Australian Kangaroos. It is a "World Safari" made from Waste.

Environmentally-Friendly and Educational - The Entire Project is a Statement that Waste Does Not Have to be Ugly. The Project Demonstrates How Waste in Urban Areas can be Created into Public Art and Fostering Awareness on Recycling, Environmentalism and Urban Waste.

What You Will Experience - Zones, Activities & More

When you visit Jungle Trail, you get more than just a walk:

The park is divided into zones with different “habitats” or “themes” like desert, rainforest, wetlands, and polar zones, each with sculptures matching those habitats.

There’s a kids’ play area, picnic and seating spots, a cafeteria/food court, exhibition areas, and open-air zones to stroll, click photos, and relax.

Once fully functional, the park plans to include adventure & amusement-style facilities — maybe zip-lining, boat rides, night-safari (with illuminated sculptures), and other fun elements.

What to Know Before Visiting

The entry fee is reported to be around Rs 120 per person. Kids under 3 may get free entry.

After entry, adventure rides or extra amusements (like boating, bungee or night-safari) may cost extra, so plan accordingly.

It’s likely to get crowded, especially on weekends or evenings, given the novelty and photo-friendly installations. Best to go in the early hours or on weekdays.

The park is meant to be eco-friendly and family-oriented, so try to treat the installations with respect (after all, they're made from recycled scrap!).

The Jungle Trail in Noida is more than a recreational spot; it is a statement. It’s a belief that waste doesn’t have to be wasted. That even in a city’s concrete sprawl, creativity and care can carve out beauty and meaning.

