Meghalaya to host Hills Festival on Dec 6-7 to give fans a weekend of great music, art, and culture

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Meghalaya to host Hills Festival.

Imagine this, crisp mountain air, Umiam Lake's glistening surface reflecting the sun's golden rays, and the buzz of excitement as The Hills Festival - The Spirit of Meghalaya makes a triumphant return, bigger, bolder, and more enchanting than before. The fifth season of this beloved festival, which is supported by Meghalaya Tourism, will take place from December 6–7, 2024. In the centre of Northeast India, the event promises to be a memorable weekend honouring music, art, culture, and cuisine.

The festival boasts a two-stage extravaganza with an eclectic mix of international stars and homegrown talent:

Hills Live Stage: Acoustic, folk & band performances set against the tranquil backdrop of Umiam Lake.

Electric Hills Stage: High-energy beats and experimental sounds that will keep you grooving late into the night.

The Ultimate Artist Line-Up:

Yashraj, a Mumbai-based rapper, and Melbourne-based guitarist Ro Han leads 'I Built The Sky', Mookhuri, a Khasi folk, Tiana Khasi, Samoan, Indian artist blending R&B, jazz, and contemporary sounds, Lis, a dynamic USA drummer, Robu, a London-based producer, INSOWMYA, an electronic artist and Yung Sammy, a Nigerian-Indian rapper.

Culture & Art

Through its immersive art installations, which turn the festival's expansive 43-acre location into a vivid canvas of creation, the Hills Festival tells an artistic story that transcends music and cuisine. These works, which are meant to evoke awe and amazement, mix well with Meghalaya's natural beauty to create a setting where nature and art come together to tell captivating tales.

The Return of Hot Air Ballooning

Hot Air Balloon

Hot air ballooning is making a spectacular return to The Hills Festival, so get ready to view Meghalaya like never before. For sweeping views of the festival grounds, the undulating hills, and the limitless blue skies, soar above Umiam Lake. It's an adventure that combines beautiful scenery with exhilaration!

A Tribute to Meghalaya’s Heritage

The Hills Festival isn’t just an event; it’s a celebration of Meghalaya’s soul. From the shimmering waters of Umiam Lake to the captivating Khasi folk performances, every aspect of the festival is a nod to the region’s vibrant culture. Visitors can also use the festival as a springboard to explore Meghalaya’s other wonders—living root bridges, mystical caves, and cascading waterfalls. With the unwavering support of Meghalaya Tourism, this year’s festival reinforces the state’s position as a premier destination for cultural and experiential tourism. The founders of the Meghalaya 'Hills Festivals' are Ridalang Tariang and Sahil Majaw.