Good Friday long weekend: 5 quick getaways from Bengaluru to plan now

New Delhi:

There’s something about a long weekend that instantly shifts your mood. You start imagining slower mornings, better air, and that one moment where you finally forget your inbox exists.

With Good Friday giving you that much-needed extra day, this is your sign to step out of Bengaluru, even if just for a short while. The best part? You do not need to go far to feel like you’ve travelled far.

Coorg: For coffee, mist and doing absolutely nothing

If your idea of a holiday involves slow sips of coffee and zero urgency, Coorg rarely disappoints. About a five to six-hour drive away, it feels like a different world altogether.

Wake up to mist rolling over coffee estates, take long walks without a plan, and let the quiet do its thing. Abbey Falls and Raja’s Seat are worth a visit, but honestly, the charm lies in doing less.

Chikmagalur: Hills, hikes and a bit of adventure

Chikmagalur has that perfect mix of calm and adrenaline. One moment you’re sipping fresh coffee, the next you’re planning a sunrise trek to Mullayanagiri.

The roads are scenic, the air is lighter, and there’s just enough to do without feeling rushed. Ideal if you want your weekend to feel both restful and a little accomplished.

Sakleshpur: The underrated slow escape

Sakleshpur does not try too hard, and that’s exactly why it works. Less crowded than its neighbours, it’s where you go when you want quiet without effort.

Think cosy homestays, green hills stretching endlessly, and the kind of silence that actually feels comforting. If your week has been loud, this is your reset button.

Wayanad: Green, wild and just a little dramatic

Wayanad brings in a slightly wilder energy. Dense forests, waterfalls, caves and the occasional wildlife sighting keep things interesting.

You can spend your mornings trekking and your evenings doing nothing but listening to the rain or wind through the trees. It’s immersive in the best way.

Pondicherry: For when you want a mood shift

If the hills are not calling, head to the coast. Pondicherry offers a completely different pace.

Walk through pastel streets, spend time at quiet beaches, and indulge in long café breakfasts that turn into lunch. It’s less about ticking places and more about soaking in a vibe.

So, where are you going?

The beauty of a long weekend is that it does not demand a big plan. Just a small decision to step away.

Whether you choose misty hills, forest trails or coastal calm, the idea is simple. Take a break. Your emails will still be there.

Also read: Europe in 2026: British travel blogger’s month-by-month guide for every kind of traveller