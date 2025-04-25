Kailash Mansarovar: 5 mysteries related to the sacred mountain will amaze you Mount Kailash is believed to be the abode of Lord Shiva. This place has special significance in Hinduism as well as many other religions. However, several mysteries are also hidden in Mount Kailash until now.

New Delhi:

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is going to start on June 30, 2025. A large number of devotees will visit Kailash, the abode of Lord Shiva. Kailash is not only a holy religious place for the Hindus, but Buddhists, Jains, and Sikhs also consider the place sacred. Mount Kailash, which is called the gate of heaven, has many such mysteries that even scientists have not been able to uncover till now. In this article, we have shared information about the mysteries.

Even mountaineers could not climb

The height of Mount Kailash is less than Everest, yet no one has been able to climb Mount Kailash to date. People who have tried to climb this mountain say that by climbing a little height on the mountain, many types of changes start taking place in the body. Hundreds of people from different countries have tried to climb Kailash, but they have been unsuccessful. Scientists are trying to find out why no one can climb this mountain, but they do not have an exact answer. According to religious beliefs, this is the place of Lord Shiva, so it is impenetrable. People of the Hindu religion, as well as other religions, believe that it is not possible to climb this mountain without spiritual advancement.

The mystery of Manasarovar and Rakshasa Tal

There are Manasarovar and Rakshas Tal on Kailash. The conditions for both of them are the same; the places are nearby, but still, many differences are seen in them. While the water of Manasarovar Tal is sweet, the water of Rakshas Tal is salty. Despite being in the same place, the quality and colour of the water of these two lakes are different. Science does not yet have an answer as to why this is so.

The speed of time

It is also said that the speed of time changes on Mount Kailash. People who have visited Kailash have reported from their experience that the speed of time increases as soon as one reaches here. The clocks start moving fast, and thus, people go into a state of confusion. Thus, Kailash is also known as the Time Warp Zone.

Size of the mountain

The shape of Mount Kailash is also different from other mountains. When it is seen from above, it appears to be in the shape of a swastika. The swastika is considered an auspicious symbol in Hinduism. This kind of shape is not found on any other mountain in the world. This is also a matter of curiosity for people and scientists.

Mirror-like wall

A smooth and straight wall-like structure is seen on the southern side of Mount Kailash; it appears like a huge mirror. Even scientists are surprised to see this structure. However, they do not have an answer as to how this structure was formed.

ALSO READ: Kailash Manasarovar Yatra: Know why Mount Kailash is revered in Hinduism, Buddhism and Bon religions