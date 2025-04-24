Kailash Manasarovar Yatra: Know why Mount Kailash is revered in Hinduism, Buddhism and Bon religions Kailash is said to be the home of Lord Shiva, so this place has special significance for the people of Hinduism. However, this place is considered sacred by many other religions, including Hindus.

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is starting again in 2025 after a long gap of 5 years. This religious journey will start in the last week of June. Mount Kailash is considered to be the abode of Lord Shiva. According to Hindu religious beliefs, Lord Shiva lives on Mount Kailash with his family, and spiritual energy exists at this place due to the influence of Shiva, and that is why the journey to Kailash Mansarovar is of great importance for people who believe in Hinduism. However, along with Hinduism, people of other religions also visit this holy place. This place also has special significance in Buddhism, Sikhism, and Jainism, but the beliefs are different. There is coordination among people of all religions that Kailash is the centre of spiritual energy.

Importance of Mount Kailash in Buddhism

Buddhists consider Mount Kailash as the spiritual axis of the universe. This place is as important for Buddhists as it is for Hindus. According to Buddhist beliefs, Kailash is the place of the Bodhisattva. Buddhists believe that Kailash is the centre of the mantra "Om Mani Padme Hum." This mantra is considered a symbol of wisdom and compassion. Buddhists come to this place to meditate and gain transcendental experiences.

Importance of Mount Kailash for Jainism

People of the Jain religion also visit Mount Kailash. The Jains believe it is the centre of faith and spirituality. Jain people also call Kailash by the name of Ashtapad Mountain. It is believed that the founder of Jainism, Rishabh Dev, did penance at this place, and he got freedom from the cycle of birth and death and attained salvation here.

Importance of Mount Kailash in Sikhism

Mount Kailash is also considered a very sacred place in Sikhism. It is believed that Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism, also visited Mount Kailash. After coming to Mount Kailash, he was impressed by the energy here and meditated at this place.

Importance of Mount Kailash in the Bon religion

The ancient Bon religion of Tibet also considers Kailash as the centre of religious faith. It is believed that this religion existed in Tibet before the arrival of Buddhism. In the Bon religion, Kailash is considered to be the abode of Sipaimen (Goddess of the Sky).

