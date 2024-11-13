'Heaven on Earth' indeed: Kashmir receives first snowfall, know top 5 places to visit

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Kashmir receives its first snowfall.

Kashmir is the most beautiful state of India. It is also famous for its beautiful natural beauty. The history of Kashmir is very old and there is a diversity of different religions and cultures which make the place more beautiful. It has followers of Islam, Hinduism, Buddhism and Sikhism. Kashmir is an attractive mountainous state which has many beautiful and exciting places which are attractive to visit or travel. So let's know in detail. Now, according to ANI report, Kashmir has received its first snowfall of 2024 on November 12. As per the officials, Kashmir's higher reaches have received the season's first snowfall while the plains in lower altitudes have been lashed out by heavy rainfall.

Srinagar

Srinagar is the capital of the state of Jammu and Kashmir and is situated on the banks of a beautiful lake. This famous hill station is known for its beautiful natural beauty. The most famous attraction of Srinagar is Dal Lake, also known as "Srinagar's Jewel." This is a large and beautiful lake in which one can enjoy roaming in boats called Shikara. There are gardens and Mughal gardens all around the lake which make it an attractive place. Apart from this, there is Shankaracharya Temple. The temple was built by Shankaracharya and is located on the hill above Srinagar. There is also a beautiful view of Shah Hamdan Mosque from the temple. Apart from this, there is Nishat Bagh here. This garden is very big and it was built by the Mughal emperor Jahangir. This place is the best to visit in Srinagar.

Gulmarg

Gulmarg is a famous hill station located in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. It is a place full of natural beauty and covered with white sheets of snow which is famous for its beauty, natural environment and snow sports. Gulmarg has Shivani Peak. It is the highest peak of Gulmarg which is one of the sightseeing places. One can climb it and enjoy the natural views from there. Apart from this, there is the Gulmarg Golf Course which attracts players. It is a beautifully developed course in which one gets the fun of playing golf along with enjoying the natural environment.

Pahalgam

Pahalgam is a famous hill station located in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. It is about 95 km from Gulmarg and about 85 km from Srinagar. Pahalgam is nestled in a beautiful valley which is famous for its natural beauty and peaceful environment. There is Aru Valley which is a beautiful valley full of natural beauty and is located about 12 km from Pahalgam. People come here from far and wide to enjoy sports, trekking, and picnics.

Leh and Ladakh

Leh and Ladakh are famous for their natural beauty. There is Hemis Monastery which is located about 40 kilometers from Leh and it is a famous Buddhist monastery which is known to be visited on a large scale during religious festivals. Let us tell you that there are many places to visit in Leh and Ladakh, which you must visit once.

Sonamarg

Sonamarg is a famous hill station located in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. It is nestled in a valley full of natural beauty surrounded by snow-clad mountains and lush green forests. Sonamarg is known as the "Meadow of Gold" and it is true to its natural beauty. There is the Thajiwas Glacier, which is located at a distance of about 7 km from Sonamarg. It is a beautiful glacier covered with a white sheet of snow. There is Betal Lake. Which is located at a distance of about 15 km from Sonamarg. It is managed by the Indian Army and is a large and beautiful lake. For now, let us tell you that Sonamarg is a beautiful natural site that attracts tourists. Travelling here to enjoy its peaceful environment, natural scenery and mountain culture can be a wonderful experience.

ALSO READ: World Tourism Day 2024: Five ways travelling is good for your mental health