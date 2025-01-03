Goa tourism: State records 27% surge in domestic travellers, revenue boost compared to last year

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Baga beach in Goa.

Goa, a famous tourist spot known for its pristine beaches and lush natural landscapes, recorded a 27% surge in domestic passenger arrivals in the last week of December compared to 2023. A notable increase in passenger arrivals during Christmas and New Year's weekend, coupled with remarkable revenue growth in 2024, underscores the vital role of tourism in driving Goa's economic success.

In a little more than a week (Dec 20-31) 2025, Dabolim International Airport bustled with activity, handling 1.20 lakh passengers arriving from 683 domestic flights, and 4,700 passengers coming from 27 international flights underscoring Goa’s enduring appeal as a tourist spot. It saw almost 27 percent increase in domestic passenger arrival in comparison to 2023. It's an indication that Goa is still the favourite destination for the majority.

Revenue collection or December 2024

Even in terms of revenues, the state has collected a windfall that can be attributed to the growing tourism-related activities. Goa reported a significant rise in its revenue collection for December 2024 with an increase of Rs 75.51 crores over the previous year.

The total revenue of Goa from April to December reached Rs 4,614.77 crore, with an increase of Rs 365.43 crore, reported in the same period in 2023. Tourism contributes a major share of revenue, with substantial contributions coming from the GST and VAT collected on purchases and services availed by visitors.

‘First choice of high-end travelers’

Reiterating that 2024’s tourist season was exceptional, Goa’s Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte, asserted that the state continued to be the first choice of high-end travelers. We are delighted that this festive season we had an unprecedented number of tourists. It has been and will remain our endeavor to elevate tourism in Goa, ensuring safety and a thoroughly rejuvenating experience for all who come to visit. We know that there are challenges ahead, but we are wholeheartedly working in the direction where every stay is enjoyable, and visitors go back with memories for a lifetime.”

For a majority of Goans, tourism generates livelihood. From hotels and homestays to taxi services and sellers of local crafts and souvenirs, the tourism industry plays a pivotal role in sustaining families while driving the state’s economy.

With the launch of the “Regenerative Tourism Initiative” ecosystem restoration and community empowerment have received a boost, bolstering Goa’s position as a model for sustainable and thriving tourism. With these initiatives and its timeless charm, Goa’s tourism sector not only fuels its economy but also sets a benchmark for responsible travel