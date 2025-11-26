From ISKCON to Bull Temple: Exploring Bengaluru’s divine landmarks Explore Bengaluru’s spiritual side with iconic landmarks including ISKCON Temple and the historic Bull Temple. Discover the stories, legends and cultural heritage that shape the city’s divine identity. A thoughtful guide for travellers and locals seeking soulful experiences in Bangalore.

New Delhi:

Bengaluru might be known for traffic, tech parks, and weekend cafés, but if you pause long enough, another version of the city appears — one shaped by devotion, centuries-old traditions, and faith that lives quietly in neighbourhoods long before the start-up culture arrived. Beneath the modern skyline, a gentler Bengaluru still breathes, where temple bells, incense, and ancient prayers mark the rhythm of daily life.

From tall gopurams to rock-cut cave shrines, the city's spiritual places give more than views. They keep stories - of kings and sages, of miracles and legends, of communities that preserved those spaces while times changed. This is a quiet walk through some of Bengaluru's most famous religious sites.

ISKCON Temple, Rajajinagar: A modern symbol of devotion

ISKCON is one of the most visited spiritual landmarks in Bengaluru, which incorporates modern architecture with timeless devotion. The temple stands tall on Hare Krishna Hill and attracts thousands every day with its serene ambience, Vedic chants, and elaborate rituals.

Inside, the Radha-Krishna deities are resplendently decorated, while the corridors of this temple reverberate with bhajans that soothe even the most restless mind. Join aarti or simply sit on one of its cool marble floors, and you'll discover a rare sense of peace here-a kind that makes the city noise seem very far away, indeed.

Bull Temple, Basavanagudi: Where Nandi guards the city

Long before Bengaluru became a megacity, Basavanagudi was home to a legend: a giant monolithic Nandi carved from a single black granite boulder. The Bull Temple, built during Kempegowda's rule in the 16th century, remains a powerful spiritual symbol.

Locals believe Nandi once grew bigger every year, and a metal harake (iron band) was placed to restrain its size. Today, the deity still carries that band around its shoulders. Visit during the annual Kadalekai Parishe (groundnut fair), and the whole street transforms into a vibrant cultural festival that has survived for over three centuries.

Gavi Gangadhareshwara Temple: A cave that catches the sun

Hidden in the heart of Gavipuram lies one of the city’s oldest temples — a rock-cut shrine dedicated to Lord Shiva. Gavi Gangadhareshwara Temple is famous for its rare astronomical phenomenon. Every year, during Makar Sankranti, the sun's rays pass through the perfectly aligned windows and light up the Shiva Linga inside the cave.

Kote Venkataramana Temple : A slice of Vijayanagara in Bengaluru

Located near the old Bangalore Fort, Kote Venkataramana Temple carries the grace of the Vijayanagara style of architecture. It was built in the 17th century and used to be the royal temple whenever Wodeyar kings visited the city.

The exquisitely carved pillars, intricate motifs, and serene courtyard form a very striking contrast from the crowded city streets outside. It is that sort of temple where time seems to go at its own pace, encouraging you to stay inside for a while longer.

Dodda Ganesha Temple, Basavanagudi: The mighty Ganesha who listens

The Dodda Ganesha Temple is located just a short walk from the Bull Temple and houses an enormous 18-foot-high Ganesha idol chiselled out from a single stone. During the "Benne Alankara", devotees often smear the deity with butter, after which the huge idol turns into a glowing white miracle that draws thousands of visitors.

Locals come here ahead of big exams, job interviews, or journeys, believing he removes obstacles with a kind of parental warmth.

Banashankari Amma Temple: Where devotion meets tradition

Dedicated to Goddess Banashankari, the temple in Banashankari is famous for its deep-rooted rituals and Tuesday crowds. While the current structure is relatively modern, the devotion associated with the goddess stretches back centuries.

During the annual Banashankari Rathotsava, the neighbourhood comes alive with lights, chariots, and timeless traditions embraced by generations.

Sri Someshwara Temple, Ulsoor: Older than the city itself

Sri Someshwara Temple is a beautiful treasure hidden in Ulsoor. It is believed to date back to the Chola period, which makes it one of the oldest surviving structures in Bengaluru. The ornate pillars, Yali sculptures, and quiet mandapa tell stories of times long gone.

Also read: When faith meets modernity: New-age spiritual centres in Tech City Bengaluru