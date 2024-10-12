Dussehra 2024: Visit THESE 5 temples to seek blessings of Lord Ram this Vijayadashami

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Dussehra 2024: 5 temples to seek blessings of Lord Ram

Every year the festival of Dussehra i.e. Vijayadashami is celebrated on the Dashami date of Shukla Paksha of Ashwin month. In the evening, the effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakarna, and Ravana's son Meghnad are burnt. This year, the festival of Dussehra is celebrated on October 12. Dussehra will start on October 12 at 10:58 am and will last till 9:08 am on October 13, 2024. But, Dussehra will be celebrated on October 12 only. It is believed that on this day Lord Shri Ram killed Lankapati Ravana. On this occasion, Ravana Dahan is done across the country. Lord Shri Ram is worshiped on this day. So, if you want to seek the blessings of Lord Shri Ram, then here's a list of 5 famous temples of India:

1. Ayodhya Ram Mandir

There is hardly anyone who does not know about Ayodhya Ram Mandir. It is very popular among the people of the Hindu religion because it is called the birthplace of Lord Shri Ram. Every year thousands of people reach the Ram Mandir built on the banks of the Saryu river in Faizabad to have the darshan of Ramlala. It is believed that after meditating here, Lord Ram took samadhi in the Saryu river.

2. Raghunath Temple, Jammu and Kashmir

Raghunath Temple located in Jammu and Kashmir is one of the major religious places of Hindus. Huge statues of Lord Shri Ram, Mata Sita, and Lakshman are installed in this temple. A glimpse of the characters of Ramayana and Mahabharata can also be seen in this temple.

3. Ramaswamy Temple, Tamil

Nadu Ramaswamy Temple of Tamil Nadu is quite different and beautiful from other Ram temples in the country. This temple is in Kumbakonam, Tamil Nadu, which was built in the 16th century. That is, this temple is more than 400 years old. There are 219 pictures of various characters of Ramayana in this temple. Every year thousands and lakhs of tourists come to see the carvings of this temple.

4. Ramchaura Temple, Bihar

Ramchaura Temple located in the Hajipur district of Bihar is one of the major temples of the country. On the occasion of Ram Navami, this temple is decorated very beautifully, due to which the temple is the main attraction for devotees on this festival. It is believed that when Lord Shri Ram was going to Janakpur, he came here.

5. Kalaram Temple, Nashik

Kalaram Temple is one of the most beautiful Ram temples in India. Which is located in the Panchvati area of Nashik, Maharashtra. This temple is named Kalaram Temple because of the 2 feet high black idol of Lord Ram installed in this temple. This temple was built by Sardar Rangaru Odhekar, who had dreamed that a black idol of Ram was in the Godavari River, which he removed from the river the next day and installed in the Kalaram Temple. The decoration of this temple on the day of Ram Navami attracts the people coming here.

