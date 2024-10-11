Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple in Bangladesh: Know its significance and how to reach

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple in Bangladesh

The Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple is located in Bangladesh. The Hindu temple is devoted to the goddess Kali. The temple is one of Sati's 51 peeths. A Peeth is where Sati's burnt portions dropped while Lord Shiva carried her on his shoulders as part of his Rudra Tandava.

According to Hindu legend, Sati, Lord Shiva's wife, plunged herself into the flames of yagna after his father, Daksha, insulted her husband. This burned Sati to death. Shiva couldn't endure the grief of seeing his wife dead and burned; he entered his Rudra roop and began traversing the entire Earth, carrying Sati on her shoulders.

During this journey, the sites where Goddess Sati's charred body parts fell were known as Peethas. As a result, there are 51 Shakti Peethas located throughout South Asia. These Peethas are notable because they contain a part of the Goddess; thus, each Peetha is a temple created to worship one of the Goddess' avatars.

Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple: Significance

Some sections of Bangladesh have a strong devotion to the goddess. Such a region is Jessore, commonly known as Johor. This is not a tourist destination; rather, it aids the route between Khulna and the Indian border at Benapole. This is a small village with narrow streets, a bustling market, and several roadside booths and grocery stores.

When the conflict of 1971 occurred, the majority of the temple crumbled, with only the pillars remaining intact. As a result, these pillars continue to carry greater significance than other portions. The structure was later redesigned and fortified to honour the Goddess.

The shape of the Goddess's palm is important in this context since it is said to contain the Goddess's power. It is regarded as the Goddess's hand, endowed with enormous spiritual power. The Goddess removes all of her followers' concerns while in the Abhaya mudra. During the puja, all of the town's followers assemble here to get the Goddess' blessings.

Jashoreshwari Shakti Peetha is attended by people of all faiths and backgrounds. Thousands of people travel here from Bangladesh and other countries to see the Goddess and Lord Shiva.

The temple has a grand annual puja to honor Goddess Kali. Devotees surrender themselves to the Goddess, who cleanses them of all misdeeds and removes their feeling of self. It is thought that by receiving the Goddess' graces, their soul moves closer to salvation.

The statue of Kali is unique in this location; her furious fire is aimed inward, dissolving impurities and ego. The Peetha is significant in one's spiritual journey because it connects the aatma with the parmathma. Worshiping the Goddess here helps us become a more enlightened version of ourselves. Every year, devotees engage in the Kali Puja, which takes place during Navratri in the month of Ashwija, or October.

Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple: How to reach?

You must first reach Satkhira, from which you can take an auto-rickshaw or bus to the shrine. To reach Satkhira, you must first take a bus and then cross a river by boat.

Satkhira has a limited number of hotels, and you may need to make do with the basic accommodations. There are stores and restaurants near the temple.

Throughout history, numerous high-ranking officials have visited the temple. PM Narendra Modi has also visited this temple, resulting in a joyful atmosphere in the town and surrounding areas.

