Coorg, Gokarna to Udupi: 6 best places to visit in Karnataka

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER These are the 7 best places to visit in Karnataka.

Karnataka is a state that is home to a plethora of diverse landscapes, cultures, and attractions. From the old-world charm of its temples to the lush green hills of Coorg, there is something for everyone here. Whether you are looking to explore the historical sites of Hampi, take a stroll along the beaches of Gokarna, or just relax in the serenity of Udupi, Karnataka has it all. Recently, three Hoysala temples in Karnataka have been inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage sites. Here’s a look at some of the best places to visit in Karnataka, from Coorg to Gokarna and Udupi.

Coorg

Coorg, or Kodagu as it’s also known, is one of Karnataka’s most picturesque hill stations. Nestled in the Western Ghats and surrounded by lush greenery, Coorg makes for a perfect getaway from the hustle and bustle of city life. Enjoy breathtaking views from Raja’s Seat, take a stroll through the stunning Abbey Falls, or just relax in one of the many homestays that dot the hillsides. Whether you’re looking for an adventure or just some peace, Coorg has it all.

Gokarna

Gokarna is a quaint beach town located on the edge of the Arabian Sea in Karnataka. It’s known for its rustic charm and laid-back atmosphere and is the perfect place to spend a few days soaking in the sun and exploring its beautiful beaches. While here, be sure to visit some of its holy sites such as Mahabaleshwar Temple and Mahabaleshwar Cave, or take a dip in the crystal clear waters of Kudle Beach or Om Beach.

Udupi

Udupi is another popular destination in Karnataka that’s known for its temples and beaches. This town on the west coast of India has something for everyone - from its iconic Krishna Temple to its beautiful beaches such as Malpe and Kapu Beach. Apart from sightseeing and temple visits, Udupi also offers some great eateries such as the world-famous Udupi restaurants that serve traditional South Indian cuisine.

Chikmagalur

Chikmagalur is a small hill station situated in the foothills of the Mullayanagiri range in Karnataka. It’s known for its lush green coffee plantations, beautiful waterfalls, trekking trails, and wildlife reserves such as Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary. Popular attractions here include Kemmangundi Hill Station, Hebbe Falls, and Z Point Viewpoint among others. With so much to see and do here, Chikmagalur should be on your list when visiting Karnataka!

Mysore

Mysore is one of Karnataka’s most famous cities and was once the capital of the erstwhile Mysore Kingdom. It’s known for its historical monuments such as Mysore Palace, Chamundi Hill, St Philomena’s Church, and Brindavan Gardens among others that tell stories from centuries past. Apart from sightseeing, this city also offers plenty of shopping options with its markets selling everything from traditional silks to modern handicrafts making it ideal for shopaholics too!

Hampi

Last but not least is Hampi - an ancient ruined city located in Central Karnataka’s Bellary district. Once an important centre for trade during the Vijayanagara Empire this ancient city is now a renowned tourist spot with plenty of attractions such as the Virupaksha Temple complex, and Hemakuta Hill Monuments among others making it ideal for history buffs too!

Read More Travel News