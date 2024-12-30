Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Chillai Kalan in Kashmir: What is the 40-day intense winter that the valley witnesses?

Kashmir is the winter wonderland of the country. The valley saw a drop in the temperature to minus 8.5 degrees on December 20, 2024, which was the coldest winter night in the last five decades. This plunge in temperature marks the beginning of Chillai Kalan. Read on to know more about the event that has cultural significance.

Chillai Kalan is a 40-day period of intense cold which began in Kashmir on December 21 and is likely to end on January 29. This will be followed by Chillai Khurd which will continue for 20 days. This will then be followed by Chillai Bachha which is 10 days. This entire period of cold ends in March.

During Chillai Kalan, the nights become extremely cold with temperatures plunging to minus degrees and temperature during the day barely crosses single digits. The name 'Chillai Kalan' is derived from the Persian language, according to TOI. 'Chila Kalan' is a Persian word where ‘Chila’ means to confine oneself indoors.

What happens during Chillai Kalan?

When the Kashmir Valley witnesses Chillai Kalan, there is extreme snowfall which causes water bodies like the Dal Lake to freeze. Other than water bodies, even the water supply lines get frozen which eventually disrupts daily lives. However, this harsh winter is good news for farmers as it is an indication of prosperity and better crops in the coming season.

Temperature drop duirng Chillai Kalan

With the dip in temperature and increased snowfall, there has been a rise in tourism in the valley. According to a report in Kashmir Life, minimum temperature in the valley dipped significantly, with the ski resort of Gulmarg recording the lowest at -10.0°C, followed closely by Sonamarg at -9.9°C and Pahalgam at -9.2°C. "In Srinagar, the minimum temperature was recorded at -0.9°C, while other areas such as Qazigund and Kulgam registered even colder nights at -2.8°C and -3.0°C, respectively. The coldest location in the region was Zojila Pass, which recorded a bone-chilling -25.0°C."

During Chillai Kalan, people wear the traditional 'pheran'. This is a long woollen cloak which gives warmth during the intense winters.

ALSO READ: Want a cruise vacation? Opt for IRCTC's lucrative packages, know how much it will cost for 1 night