Chhattisgarh Ram Van Gaman tourism circuit: Travel guide to Lord Ram's 14 year exile route

Chhattisgarh's Ram Van Gaman tourism circuit is a divine spot that is made in an attempt to save the memories of Lord Rama's exile. The government has spent crores on the project in order to make the Lord Ram devotees experience the unique journey of his 14-year exile. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel inaugurated the unique project at Chandkhuri City in 2021 in a three-day grand event. Baghel claimed that it represents the lifestyle, folk culture, and folk songs of Chhattisgarh as well.

Nine Main Spots

The first phase of the project focuses to nine major spots which will help devotees experience the mementos related to Lord Ram. The sites are Sitamarhi- Harchowka, Ramgarh, Shivrinarayan, Turturiya, Chandkhuri, Rajim, Sihawa, Jagdalpur, and Ramaram.

The first to the circuit is Sitamadi-Harchauka in Janakpur of Bharatpur Tehsil as it is said that during the exile, Lord Ram entered Chhattisgarh from the Koriya district. Costing Rs 139 crore, this circuit expands across the sites said to be visited by Lord Rama during his exile, from the Koriya district of North Chhattisgarh to the Sukma district of South Chhattisgarh.

With this ambitious scheme of the Chhattisgarh government, the future generation and foreign tourists will get the opportunity to get acquainted with its Sanatan culture.

Chandkhuri in Arang, located just 27 km from Raipur, is considered to be the birthplace of Mata Kaushalya and the maternal grandmother of Lord Rama. During his exile, Rama, while travelling from Ayodhya to Prayagraj, reached Dakshin Kosal i.e. Bharatpur in the Koriya district, crossed Mawai River, and entered Dandakaranya. He then rested at Sitamarhi-Harchuka, a natural cave temple built on the banks of River Mavai.

