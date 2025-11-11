Bengaluru to Mysore distance, travel time and scenic stops worth slowing down for The Bengaluru–Mysore road trip is short but full of charm, from toy towns and sugarcane fields to filter coffee breaks that deserve to be savoured. Here’s how to make every kilometre count.

New Delhi:

Only a few road trips in South India are as timeless as the drive from Bengaluru to Mysore. It’s short enough for a day trip, yet full of small towns, flavours, and stories that make every kilometre feel personal. Whether you’re escaping for a quiet weekend or cruising toward Coorg, the 145-kilometre stretch is a window into Karnataka’s layered culture, silk towns, sugarcane fields, and filter coffee stops that refuse to be rushed.

On paper, it’s a three-hour drive. In reality, it’s one of those journeys best enjoyed when you let the highway slow you down a little.

What is the Bengaluru to Mysore distance and travel time?

The Bengaluru–Mysore distance is roughly 145 km via the NH-275 (Bengaluru–Mysuru Expressway), taking about 2.5 to 3 hours depending on traffic. The new expressway makes it smooth and scenic, slicing through Ramanagara, Channapatna, Maddur and Mandya before you reach Mysore’s royal skyline.

If you prefer the slower, old-school route through state highways, add another hour, but gain plenty of local colour along the way.

Best places to stop between Bengaluru and Mysore

1. Ramanagara — the ‘Sholay’ hills

(Image Source : FLICKR)Ramanagara is the best spot to chill at on your Bangalore- Mysore trip

Just 50 km from Bengaluru, Ramanagara’s rugged granite hills still echo with Bollywood nostalgia. Fans remember it as Gabbar Singh’s hideout from Sholay, but trekkers know it for early-morning climbs, vulture sanctuaries, and cool breezes. Stop for a quick trek or just a coconut break by the highway stalls.

2. Channapatna — the toy town of Karnataka

A burst of colour greets you as soon as you enter this little town known for its hand-crafted wooden toys. Visit one of the artisan workshops or the Karnataka Handicrafts Emporium, where generations have perfected lacquer work without a single drop of synthetic paint. It’s a short detour, but one worth every minute.

3. Maddur — for dosa lovers on the road

Halfway through the journey, the air itself starts to smell like tawa-fresh Maddur vade and crispy dosas. The Maddur Tiffanys is a legendary pit stop that’s been serving travellers since the 1980s. Pair the vade with piping-hot filter coffee, and you’ll see why no one minds the crowd here.

4. Mandya — sugarcane country

Mandya’s green fields and sugar mills give you a taste of rural Karnataka. It’s the perfect place to pull over for a tender-coconut stop or to visit one of the roadside jaggery units. In the winter months, the fields look almost golden at sunset — a quiet photo moment before Mysore’s traffic takes over.

5. Srirangapatna — where history meets the river

Just before Mysore, take a small detour to this island town on the Cauvery River. Once the capital of Tipu Sultan, it’s dotted with Indo-Islamic architecture, old temples, and the Ranganathaswamy Temple, which dates back to the 9th century. If time allows, stop at Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary, just 4 km away — egrets, herons, and pelicans against the backdrop of still water make for a serene break.

6. The arrival — Mysore’s royal calm

When the Chamundi Hills appear in the distance, you know you’ve arrived. Mysore isn’t just a destination; it’s a mood — slower, stately, and full of stories. From the palace lights at dusk to the aroma of sandalwood and masala dosa, the city rewards every traveller who didn’t rush to get there.

The Bengaluru-Mysore highway may be fast, but the best way to travel it is to forget the clock. Every stop tells a different story — one of craftsmanship, food, and open skies. Sometimes, slowing down on a smooth road is exactly what makes the journey perfect.