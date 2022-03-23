Asia's largest Tulip garden opens for visitors in J&K's Srinagar | PHOTOS

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV/MANZOOR MIR Tulip garden opens for visitors

Asia’s largest Tulip Garden on the foothills of Zabarwan hills in Srinagar was thrown open to a rush of visitors on March 23. Jammu and Kashmir chief secretary A.K. Mehta inaugurated the Tulip Garden on Wednesday saying that Kashmir has recorded the highest ever footfall of tourists during the last six months.

After inaugurating the Tulip festival at Asia's largest Tulip garden which is situated on the banks of the Dal Lake with the Zabarwan mountain range in its background in Srinagar, the chief secretary told the mediapersons that in the month of March so far, Kashmir has recorded the highest ever tourist footfall and in the last six months the number of tourists visiting Kashmir remained an all-time high.

A large number of people including tourists were seen enjoying the tulip bloom and the beautiful landscape at the garden where a series of musical and cultural events were being organised to amuse the visitors.1.5 million bulbs of 68 varieties have bloomed adding the department expects a huge rush of visitors in days ahead.

Sheikh Fayaz, commissioner/secretary floriculture department had revealed that 2 lakh tourists visited the garden last year. The official said another tulip garden will be developed in the Sonamarg hill station while Pahalgam will have a rose garden.

He said 100 kanals of land have been identified in Sonamarg for setting up a Tulip garden.