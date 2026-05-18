Delhi heat becoming unbearable? Head to these weekend getaways under 500 km

New Delhi:

Delhi in May feels less like a city and more like an air fryer nobody can switch off. The roads radiate heat, auto seats become survival tests, and stepping outside after noon feels like willingly entering a tandoor. Which is exactly why this is the time when everyone suddenly becomes a “mountains person”.

The good news? You do not need a week-long vacation or a dramatic resignation email to cool down. There are several easy weekend escapes within 500 km of Delhi where the weather is kinder, the air feels breathable again, and your phone gallery finally gets a break from metro station pictures.

Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

Distance from Delhi: Around 240 km

Rishikesh is perfect if your idea of healing includes mountains, rivers, cafés and pretending you might become spiritually enlightened after two days away from office emails. Mornings here feel calmer instantly. You can spend time by the Ganga, try river rafting if you enjoy controlled chaos, or simply sit in a café doing absolutely nothing while convincing yourself this is “mindfulness”. Evenings by the river are especially worth it when Delhi temperatures are touching unbearable levels.

Lansdowne, Uttarakhand

Distance from Delhi: Around 280 km

Unlike overcrowded hill stations where you spend half the trip stuck in traffic, Lansdowne still feels relatively quiet and relaxed. The small cantonment town is filled with pine forests, slow roads and weather that immediately makes you forget Delhi exists. Which, honestly, is the dream.

This is the kind of place where people suddenly start saying things like “life should be simpler” while sipping chai with mountain views.

Nainital, Uttarakhand

Distance from Delhi: Around 320 km

Yes, it gets crowded. Yes, everyone else also had the same escape plan. But there is a reason Nainital remains popular every summer. The weather is significantly cooler, the lake views are beautiful and evening walks around Mall Road somehow make life feel cinematic again.

Boating on Naini Lake, eating hot momos in pleasant weather and wearing a light jacket after surviving Delhi heat feels genuinely therapeutic.

Tirthan Valley, Himachal Pradesh

Distance from Delhi: Around 500 km

If crowded tourist spots drain your soul, Tirthan Valley is where you go to recover from both heat and humanity. The valley is quieter, greener and slower than most mainstream Himachal destinations. Think riverside stays, cold mountain air and long stretches where the loudest sound is just flowing water. It is also ideal for people who want a proper digital detox but will still secretly check Instagram every two hours.

Neemrana, Rajasthan

Distance from Delhi: Around 130 km

Not every escape needs mountains. Sometimes you just need a gorgeous heritage property, a pool and zero responsibilities for 48 hours. Neemrana is one of the easiest quick getaways from Delhi and works perfectly for people who do not want an exhausting road trip. The fort views, old-world architecture and slower pace make it feel far away from Delhi’s chaos, even though it is only a few hours away. Also, any trip where you spend the afternoon near a pool instead of melting in Delhi traffic automatically counts as self-care.

Why quick getaways feel necessary in May

By May, Delhi residents are not planning trips. They are planning survival strategies. Weekend escapes have almost become a seasonal ritual because even two cooler evenings away from traffic, heatwaves and constant noise can feel mentally refreshing.

And honestly, sometimes the best therapy is just hearing birds instead of construction sounds for two days straight.

Also read: Somnath travel guide: How to reach, things to do, best time to visit and important travel tips