5 budget-friendly monsoon destinations in India to explore with your loved ones

Exploring India during the monsoon season can be a magical experience, with lush green landscapes, cascading waterfalls, and cooler weather. Here are five budget-friendly monsoon destinations that promise a memorable trip with your loved ones:

1. Munnar, Kerala

Why Visit?

Munnar is a picturesque hill station in Kerala, known for its sprawling tea gardens, misty mountains, and tranquil lakes. During the monsoon, the landscape becomes even more enchanting with verdant greenery and blooming flowers.

Activities:

Visit the Tea Museum to learn about the history of tea in the region.

Explore Eravikulam National Park to spot the endangered Nilgiri Tahr.

Enjoy a boat ride on Kundala Lake.

Take in the views at Top Station.

Budget Tips:

Opt for budget homestays or guesthouses instead of high-end resorts. Enjoy local Kerala cuisine at small eateries.

2. Udaipur, Rajasthan

Why Visit?

Known as the "City of Lakes," Udaipur transforms into a serene paradise during the monsoon. The lakes are full, and the surrounding Aravalli Hills turn green, creating a picturesque setting.

Activities:

Take a boat ride on Lake Pichola.

Visit the City Palace for a glimpse into Rajasthan's royal heritage.

Explore the lush Saheliyon ki Bari garden.

Discover the history at Bagore Ki Haveli.

Budget Tips:

Stay in budget hotels or heritage havelis that offer a local experience. Enjoy street food and local Rajasthani dishes at affordable restaurants.

3. Coorg, Karnataka

Why Visit?

Coorg, also known as Kodagu, is a beautiful hill station in Karnataka, famous for its coffee plantations, lush forests, and scenic waterfalls. The monsoon season enhances its natural beauty, making it an ideal time to visit.

Activities:

Explore coffee plantations and learn about coffee making.

Trek to Abbey Falls and Iruppu Falls.

Visit the Namdroling Monastery, also known as the Golden Temple.

Enjoy a nature walk in the Dubare Elephant Camp.

Budget Tips:

Stay in budget homestays or hostels. Try local Coorg cuisine at small, family-run restaurants.

4. Lonavala, Maharashtra

Why Visit?

Lonavala, a popular hill station in Maharashtra, is just a short drive from Mumbai and Pune. During the monsoon, it is known for its lush greenery, mist-covered hills, and beautiful waterfalls.

Activities:

Visit the scenic Bhushi Dam and enjoy a dip in the overflowing water.

Explore the ancient Karla and Bhaja Caves.

Take a trek to the Lohagad Fort for stunning views.

Enjoy the picturesque view at Tiger's Leap.

Budget Tips:

Choose budget-friendly hotels or lodges. Enjoy local street food like vada pav and bhajiyas.

5. Shillong, Meghalaya

Why Visit?

Shillong, the capital of Meghalaya, is often referred to as the "Scotland of the East." The monsoon season brings out the best in this hill station with its numerous waterfalls and lush landscapes.

Activities:

Visit the Elephant Falls and the Spread Eagle Falls.

Explore the serene Umiam Lake.

Discover the vibrant local culture at the Don Bosco Centre for Indigenous Cultures.

Enjoy panoramic views from Shillong Peak.

Budget Tips:

Stay in budget guesthouses or lodges. Try local Khasi cuisine at affordable eateries.

These five destinations offer a perfect mix of natural beauty, cultural experiences, and budget-friendly options, making them ideal for a monsoon getaway with your loved ones. Whether you're looking for adventure, relaxation, or cultural immersion, these spots have something for everyone. Pack your bags, grab your raincoats, and set off to explore the enchanting monsoon landscapes of India!

